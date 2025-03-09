Brahmin community in Dehradun condemns plans for Kedarnath-inspired temple in Etawah

In their written protest to the government, Mahasangh officials made it clear: "The Uttarakhand government had promised that if anyone attempts to construct a replica of the Kedarnath temple or any of the four sacred shrines, strict legal action will be taken.

A similar case occurred in Burari, Delhi, where a temple was inaugurated under the name 'Shri Kedarnath Dham.' The trust there collected donations using this name, which faced strong opposition from temple priests, saints, and local residents."

Lalchand Sharma further emphasised, "Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are sacred shrines of immense significance for millions of Sanatani Hindus, not just in Uttarakhand but across the world.

The residents of Devbhoomi will not tolerate any attempts by individuals or organizations seeking to gain commercial benefits by replicating these holy sites."

He also highlighted that the Uttarakhand government has already implemented strict regulations prohibiting the establishment of temples or organizations under the names of the four sacred shrines, as well as the use of similar naming conventions.