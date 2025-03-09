Brahmin community in Dehradun condemns plans for Kedarnath-inspired temple in Etawah
DEHRADUN: The Brahmin community in Dehradun has strongly opposed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's proposal to build a temple in Etawah modeled after the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga.
The "Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh" expressed its discontent by submitting a memorandum to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, through the city magistrate of Dehradun, demanding immediate action against those attempting to replicate the revered Kedarnath temple.
An official from the society stated, "This is an insult to Lord Kedarnath and a blow to religious sentiments."
The Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh officials also recalled a similar incident in Burari, Delhi, where the foundation stone for a temple named "Shri Kedarnath Dham" was laid, but the project was later halted due to community objections.
Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Pandit Lalchand Sharma, patron of the Brahmin Samaj Mahasangh, said, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had already announced a firm stance on such matters.
His government has decided in the cabinet that no new temples or trusts can be established anywhere in the country under the names of the four sacred shrines: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri."
In their written protest to the government, Mahasangh officials made it clear: "The Uttarakhand government had promised that if anyone attempts to construct a replica of the Kedarnath temple or any of the four sacred shrines, strict legal action will be taken.
A similar case occurred in Burari, Delhi, where a temple was inaugurated under the name 'Shri Kedarnath Dham.' The trust there collected donations using this name, which faced strong opposition from temple priests, saints, and local residents."
Lalchand Sharma further emphasised, "Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are sacred shrines of immense significance for millions of Sanatani Hindus, not just in Uttarakhand but across the world.
The residents of Devbhoomi will not tolerate any attempts by individuals or organizations seeking to gain commercial benefits by replicating these holy sites."
He also highlighted that the Uttarakhand government has already implemented strict regulations prohibiting the establishment of temples or organizations under the names of the four sacred shrines, as well as the use of similar naming conventions.