Day after violence, shutdown cripples normal life in Manipur’s Kuki areas

GUWAHATI: An indefinite shutdown crippled normal life in Manipur’s Kuki-Zo dominated districts on Sunday.

The shutdown was called by the Kuki-Zo Council condemning Centre’s decision to “impose” free movement in the state despite being “fully aware” of potential violence. Some Kuki-Zo organisations, including Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), endorsed the shutdown.

“Yesterday, the government of India’s decision to allow the free movement of Meiteis through the Kuki-Zo area led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi…ITLF extends its deepest respects to Mr. Lalgouthang Singsit who sacrificed his life as well as to everyone who suffered injuries,” ITLF said in a statement.

“We respect everyone who came out to protest for the cause of our people yesterday,” the statement added.

Acting on Centre’s directive to restore free movement on all roads from March 8, the Manipur State Transport had operated two buses, one on the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route and another on the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur route, with security provided by Central Armed Police Forces.