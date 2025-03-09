Day after violence, shutdown cripples normal life in Manipur’s Kuki areas

GUWAHATI: An indefinite shutdown crippled normal life in Manipur’s Kuki-Zo dominated districts on Sunday.
The shutdown was called by the Kuki-Zo Council condemning Centre’s decision to “impose” free movement in the state despite being “fully aware” of potential violence. Some Kuki-Zo organisations, including Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), endorsed the shutdown.
“Yesterday, the government of India’s decision to allow the free movement of Meiteis through the Kuki-Zo area led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi…ITLF extends its deepest respects to Mr. Lalgouthang Singsit who sacrificed his life as well as to everyone who suffered injuries,” ITLF said in a statement.
“We respect everyone who came out to protest for the cause of our people yesterday,” the statement added.
Acting on Centre’s directive to restore free movement on all roads from March 8, the Manipur State Transport had operated two buses, one on the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route and another on the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur route, with security provided by Central Armed Police Forces.
The Kuki-Zo tribals, who are opposed to free movement until a political solution for the community is reached, erected barricades on a national highway by putting boulders and burning tyres.
When the state-run bus travelling to Senapati entered the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, protestors attempted to prevent its movement by pelting stones. This led to a confrontation and the security personnel used force to restore normalcy, leading to clashes. One person was killed and over 40 others, including women, were injured.
Manipur police said there were incidents of firing from among the protestors towards the security forces and the personnel retaliated.
“Due to heavy pelting of stones, use of catapults and random firing by armed miscreants from among protestors, 27 security personnel were injured, two of them grievously,” Manipur police said, adding, “...sixteen protestors were reportedly injured and one protestor succumbed to injury. Two vehicles of security forces were also burnt by the protesters.”
Kangpokpi remained tense on Sunday. However, there were no reports of any untoward incidents. Additional forces were rushed to the district for the maintenance of law and order.