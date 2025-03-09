'Despicable': MEA condemns vandalism at BAPS Hindu temple in California; calls for 'stringent action'
NEW DELHI: India has strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California, with External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling the attack “despicable” and urging local authorities to take strict action against those responsible.
“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms,” the spokesperson said.
“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts and also ensure adequate security at places of worship,” he further said.
A BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was vandalized with hateful messages just days before the so-called ‘Khalistani referendum’ in Los Angeles.
The official BAPS page for the United States shared details of the incident on the social media platform X, highlighting their commitment to combating hate, and said that “peace and compassion shall prevail."
The BAPS Public Affairs wrote: “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”
Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared details of the incident, highlighting several other recent cases of Hindu temple vandalism and calling for an investigation.
CoHNA is a grassroots advocacy organization focused on enhancing the understanding of Hinduism in North America and addressing issues affecting the Hindu community.
“Another Hindu temple vandalized – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA… Not surprising, this happens as the day for a so-called Khalistan referendum in LA draws close,” the organization posted on X.
Temple vandalism took place last year, including an incident at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, on the night of September 25.
This happened less than 10 days after a similar act of vandalism at the BAPS Mandir in New York.
The “anti-Hindu” messages included phrases like “Hindus go back,” which deeply alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community reaffirmed its commitment to standing united against such hatred.