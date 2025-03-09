'Despicable': MEA condemns vandalism at BAPS Hindu temple in California; calls for 'stringent action'

NEW DELHI: India has strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California, with External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling the attack “despicable” and urging local authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms,” the spokesperson said.

“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts and also ensure adequate security at places of worship,” he further said.