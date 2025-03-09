Fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramadan sparks outrage; Omar Abdullah vows action

SRINAGAR: The recent fashion show held at the snow-covered ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing month of Ramadan has sparked outrage in the Valley, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing shock and anger and seeking a report within the next 24 hours.

“The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities, especially during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities, and I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” the office of the J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.