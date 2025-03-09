Fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramadan sparks outrage; Omar Abdullah vows action

SRINAGAR: The recent fashion show held at the snow-covered ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing month of Ramadan has sparked outrage in the Valley, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing shock and anger and seeking a report within the next 24 hours.
“The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities, especially during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities, and I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” the office of the J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.
He was responding to a post by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who termed the fashion show during Ramadan as outrageous.
“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organized in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral, sparking shock and anger among people. How could this be tolerated in the valley, known for its Sufi, saint culture, and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!” Mirwaiz posted on X.
The fashion event, featuring models, was hosted by designer duo Shivan and Narresh on March 7 at snow-covered Gulmarg.
Senior National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah posted on X, “The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments. The Tourism Department officials involved should be immediately held accountable, as well as the organizers Shivan & Narresh.”
Peoples Conference Chairman and MLA Sajad Lone said the fashion show in Gulmarg was an eminently avoidable event during the holy month of Ramadan.
“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” Lone posted on X.
“Who allowed this Nude Fashion Show at Gulmarg during Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will the Tourism Department, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you so determined to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural, and religious values?” questioned social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.