Five labourers suffocate to death while cleaning water tank at Mumbai under-construction building

MUMBAI: Five labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12:30 pm, they said.

Five workers entered a water tank to clean it but passed out inside while doing the job, said a fire official.

Others at the construction site alerted the fire brigade, which rescued the five men and rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital.

However, doctors declared them dead, said an official.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and local police have reached the spot and a probe is underway, said a police official.

More details are awaited.