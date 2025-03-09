Five PLFI Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Police have arrested five People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Maoists along with the arms and ammunition.

Live bullets, along with a country-made carbine magazine, six PLFI pamphlets, four bikes, five mobile phones and a back pack have been recovered from them.

The arrested include Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Mahto, Karma Barla, Sentu Singh, Abhay Kumar Singh alias Aman Singh and Deepak Munda.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Christopher Kerketta informed that Khunti SP Aman Kumar had received a tip-off on March 8 that some PLFI Maoists were having a meeting in Karra forests and were planning to carry out a major operation.

Acting on the tip-off, a team was formed under the ASP to verify the information and take appropriate action, he added.

The team conducted raids in Ronhe forests with the technical support of PLFI informers.

All of them were found conducting a meeting and planning to expand their organisation, collect levy and spread terror among the contractors by making murder attempts on them, sources said.

The team arrested five of them as some managed to escape. The absconding youths will also be arrested soon, sources added.

“Arrested Maoists have also disclosed the names of many of their associates to the police,” said the SDPO.

Now, PLFI is not getting cadres at the local level, due to which, its top leaders are trying to lure young men from outside, he added.

The SDPO said that soon PLFI Maoists will be wiped out from the region.

The police is working towards arresting the top leaders of the organisation, he said.