Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara's 'enemy destroyer' ritual sparks political speculation

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje performed a special yagya on her birthday at the Tanot Rai Mata Mandir, located on the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer. However, the ritual has stirred political discussions due to its name - 'Shatru Vinashak' or Enemy Destroyer. This has led to lots of speculation in political circles about who are the adversaries that Raje seeks to destroy.
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections without Raje for the first time in 25 years. Instead of giving a chance to two-time former CM Raje, first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma was appointed Chief Minister. Since then, Raje has remained largely silent, maintaining distance from party programs and public forums.
Sources close to Raje suggest that such silence is uncharacteristic for her. Many believe she is biding her time and may make a significant move when the opportunity arises.
During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP saw a decline in its seat tally for the first time in a decade, there were rumors of a potential revolt from Raje.
The BJP, which had secured all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the two previous Lok Sabha elections, lost 11 seats this time, fueling speculation about her next steps.
However, no such rebellion took place. Reports now suggest that Raje might be in line for a key role at the national level, which explains her patient stance.
Raje's yagya has once again brought her into the limelight. Addressing the gathering, she stated, "With the blessings of Mata Rani, may the lotus continue to bloom, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may the BJP's mass support grow. May the flame of ideology ignited by my mother, Rajmata, continue to burn brightly."
When questioned about the possibility of assuming the position of BJP's national president, Raje responded cryptically, "What fun would it be if I revealed everything here?"
Interestingly, Raje arrived at Tanot quietly, without prior public information. However, as soon as BJP workers learned of her presence, they gathered in large numbers to greet her.
She celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake with BJP leaders in the temple premises and thanked her supporters for their unwavering faith in her leadership.
Later, when a big buzz erupted over her Yagya, the former CM clarified that she celebrated her birthday among the soldiers deployed on the Indo-Pak border.
She worshipped at the Tanotrai Mata temple and organised Shatru Vinashak Yagna for the 'protection of soldiers and the security of the country.'
Raje has also asserted that she wished for the prosperity of the state. The former CM said that the lotus should keep blooming with the blessings of the mother, the BJP's support base should keep increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the flame of the ideology that my mother Rajmata had lit, should keep increasing rapidly.
The birthday of former CM Raje was celebrated in the state on march 8 and fodder was fed to cows, and fruits were distributed to the patients. In Jaipur leaders close to her gathered at various places to celebrate her birthday by performing havana and yagya for her long life.