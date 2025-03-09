Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara's 'enemy destroyer' ritual sparks political speculation

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje performed a special yagya on her birthday at the Tanot Rai Mata Mandir, located on the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer. However, the ritual has stirred political discussions due to its name - 'Shatru Vinashak' or Enemy Destroyer. This has led to lots of speculation in political circles about who are the adversaries that Raje seeks to destroy.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections without Raje for the first time in 25 years. Instead of giving a chance to two-time former CM Raje, first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma was appointed Chief Minister. Since then, Raje has remained largely silent, maintaining distance from party programs and public forums.

Sources close to Raje suggest that such silence is uncharacteristic for her. Many believe she is biding her time and may make a significant move when the opportunity arises.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP saw a decline in its seat tally for the first time in a decade, there were rumors of a potential revolt from Raje.

The BJP, which had secured all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the two previous Lok Sabha elections, lost 11 seats this time, fueling speculation about her next steps.

However, no such rebellion took place. Reports now suggest that Raje might be in line for a key role at the national level, which explains her patient stance.