Four labourers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank at Mumbai under-construction building

MUMBAI: Four labourers died of suffocation on Sunday while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai, officials said.

"The incident occurred at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm.

Five persons entered the tank and fell unconscious. They were rescued by fire brigade personnel and rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared four dead on arrival," a civic official said.