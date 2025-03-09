Japanese woman found dead in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: A 34-year-old Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor of her apartment in Gurugram.

Sources said that in September last year Madoko Thamano (34) had come to Gurugram with her husband and was living in Millennium City with her husband and two children.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground.

A police official said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation is under way.

"The embassy has been alerted," said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House officer of Sector 53 police station and added that the police remain focused on uncovering the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

Sources said that till now no case has been registered as no complaint has been received as yet. The husband of the deceased was reportedly working in a bank.