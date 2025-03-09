Jharkhand man beaten to death by villagers for stealing goat, four arrested

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand’s Latehar, a man was brutally thrashed after being caught red-handed stealing a goat by the villagers. He later died in the hospital during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Salim Khan, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was working as a daily wage labourer at a brick kiln on Gowa village of Latehar.

According to the locals, after having drunk with his friends on Saturday night, Salim Khan went out to steal goat in drunken state in the village itself. But the house owner got up after hearing the screaming of his goat and raised an alarm.

After an alarm was raised, the villagers gathered there and claimed that they saw Salim Khan running away from the site. The villagers chased him to a distance, caught hold of him and thrashed him badly.

In between the police got to know about the incident and rushed to the spot. The police, after rescuing Salim Khan from the villagers, admitted him to Sadar Hospital, where he died during treatment.