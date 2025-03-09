Ludhiana factory collapse: Two dead as rescue operation continues, owner among four booked

LUDHIANA: At least seven workers were feared trapped under the debris of a textile dyeing factory that collapsed in Phase 8 of the Focal Point area in Ludhiana late Saturday.
The bodies of two men were recovered during the overnight rescue operation, while five others were rescued and admitted to Fortis Hospital for treatment.
A case has been registered against four people, including the factory owner.
Sources said repair work was being carried out at Kohli Dyeing Unit when a pillar gave way, causing the structure to collapse while JCB machines were being operated.
An eyewitness reported hearing a loud noise before the building caved in.
On Saturday evening, a worker was killed when the building of the textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area.
Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force, along with police, fire brigade, and municipal corporation teams, were involved in the rescue operation.
Another worker’s body was recovered from under the debris on Sunday, bringing the death toll to two.
Sources confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four people: the owner of the factory, Neeraj Kapoor; supervisor Teerah Lal; contractor Pargat Singh; and crane operator Avtar Singh, for culpable homicide.
"Kapoor was operating the factory on land owned by his maternal uncle. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident occurred due to negligence during construction work. Supervisor Lal has been arrested, while the other three accused, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the hospital," said a police official.
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal confirmed the deaths and added that a magisterial inquiry, led by Sub Divisional Magistrate (East), has been ordered into the incident.
Rescue operations are ongoing to locate one worker still trapped beneath the debris. Due to the large amount of rubble, teams are removing it carefully with manual equipment. Compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased, and the government will cover the medical expenses for the injured workers, sources added.