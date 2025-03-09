Man held with Rs 11.67 crore hydroponic weed in Goa; biggest drug haul in state

PANAJI: A man has been arrested in Goa for possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore, police said, claiming it is the biggest seizure of drugs in the history of the coastal state.

The man was arrested on Saturday from Guirim village, located between Panaji and Mapusa cities, a police crime branch spokesperson said.

"We seized 11.672 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore from him. This is biggest seizure of drugs in Goa's history. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the spokesperson said.

Hailing the police, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a post on X on Saturday said, "Congratulations to the Crime Branch Goa Police for Goa's Biggest-Ever Drug Bust!"

"In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch has successfully busted a drug racket, arresting an individual in possession of 11.672 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crores. This is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in keeping our state drug-free," he said.

The Goa government remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, the CM said, adding that intelligence networks will be strengthened and surveillance enhanced to crack down on such crimes to safeguard the youth and society.

Hydroponics is a type of cultivation without soil in an artificial environment by using water-based mineral nutrient solutions.