Manipur remains tense for the second day of Kuki groups' indefinite protest against Shah's 'free movement' directive

IMPHAL: Normal life was affected in Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur on Sunday as agitators enforced an indefinite shutdown called by Kuki-Zo groups against a "crackdown by security forces."

The situation in Kangpokpi district, where at least one person was killed and 40 others were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces on the previous day, remained tense on Sunday.

In other Kuki-dominated areas in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts as well, protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads with boulders, which the security forces were seen clearing.

However, no fresh violence has been reported so far.

Business establishments remained closed and few vehicles were seen plying the roads in Kuki-dominated areas in the state.

Agitators were seen asking people to remain indoors.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Gamghiphai and other parts of the district along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road) and vehicular patrolling was being conducted to ensure law and order, a district official said.