Parliament session set for rocky start; opposition to target Centre on Waqf Bill, delimitation, EPIC

Another issue that will dominate the session is the duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers as the opposition is all set to corner the government over the issue.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken the lead in flagging the issue, following which the Election Commission declared that it would take corrective measures within the next three months. A ten-member delegation of TMC will meet the ECI in Delhi on Tuesday on the issue.

The TMC has also rallied other opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena-UBT, to raise the issue in both Houses of Parliament during the second part of the Budget session.

The EC had rejected the TMC’s claim that the voter lists were manipulated to allow voters from other states to exercise their franchise in West Bengal.

The Opposition will also raise the issue of fresh violence in Manipur, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament approval for the proclamation of President's Rule in Manipur.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur on Monday. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Ramesh said Congress will also raise the threat of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump and called for a bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.

The second leg of the Budget session will end on April 4.