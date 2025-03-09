Stability in Northeast, women's reservation, judicial reforms results of Modi government: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in the past decade while addressing the oath ceremony of 11,000 newly enrolled advocates on Sunday. The event, organised by the Bar Council of Gujarat, took place at the Dadanagar Convention Centre in Adalaj.
Addressing the gathering Amit Shah said "Modi's government ended Article 370, fulfilling a long-awaited demand," Shah declared.
"In the past decade, over a dozen peace settlements have brought stability to the Northeast. With the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, we've ensured 33% reservation for women in law-making institutions," he said.
On judicial reforms, Shah warned, "People still trust the system, but for how long? Justice delayed is justice denied. If verdicts take 20 years, faith will erode. That’s why PM Modi has introduced three new criminal laws—ensuring a justice-centric, timely system."
"The outdated colonial-era laws—IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act—are history," Shah asserted.
"India now moves forward with the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Security Code, and a revamped Indian Evidence Act. From FIR registration to the Supreme Court, justice will be served within just three years," he added.
Highlighting key reforms, Shah added, "Strict timelines are in place—charges heard within 60 days, investigations wrapped up in 90 days, and verdicts delivered within 60 days. Summary trials will fast-track cases, and the entire justice process is now fully digitised. This is Modi’s vision—swift, transparent, and efficient justice for all."
"For crimes with over seven-year sentences, forensic lab visits are now mandatory," Shah declared.
"We've redefined key legal terms—mobilising, sedition, community service, and terrorism—to bring more clarity and accountability."
Looking ahead, Shah asserted, "In just two years, a new system will be in place—where an FIR filed anywhere in India will see justice delivered, even at the Supreme Court level, within three years. Swift, decisive, and transparent—that’s the future of India’s legal system."
During the day Shah attended various programmes.
"The cooperative sector is set to thrive under PM Modi's leadership," Shah asserted at the centenary closing ceremony of Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank in Jetalpur.
Looking ahead, he declared, "Soon, every panchayat in India will have a primary milk producer and service cooperative society. A national-level cooperative for drivers, modeled after Ola and Uber, will also take shape—empowering workers and strengthening the cooperative movement."