Stability in Northeast, women's reservation, judicial reforms results of Modi government: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in the past decade while addressing the oath ceremony of 11,000 newly enrolled advocates on Sunday. The event, organised by the Bar Council of Gujarat, took place at the Dadanagar Convention Centre in Adalaj.

Addressing the gathering Amit Shah said "Modi's government ended Article 370, fulfilling a long-awaited demand," Shah declared.

"In the past decade, over a dozen peace settlements have brought stability to the Northeast. With the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, we've ensured 33% reservation for women in law-making institutions," he said.

On judicial reforms, Shah warned, "People still trust the system, but for how long? Justice delayed is justice denied. If verdicts take 20 years, faith will erode. That’s why PM Modi has introduced three new criminal laws—ensuring a justice-centric, timely system."

"The outdated colonial-era laws—IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act—are history," Shah asserted.

"India now moves forward with the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Security Code, and a revamped Indian Evidence Act. From FIR registration to the Supreme Court, justice will be served within just three years," he added.