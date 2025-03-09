Tejashwi quells rumours about Nitish's entry into grand alliance fold

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday dismissed speculation over any truce with chief minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) ahead of the state assembly election due in October-November this year.

Tejashwi virtually lost cool when a journalist asked whether he would welcome Nitish Kumar in grand alliance fold, Tejashwi said, “Who gives you such ideas? Why will we welcome him? There is no offer, don’t talk nonsense.”

RJD’s chief ministerial candidate said that only RJD chief Lalu Prasad and he (Tejashwi) was authorised to make any such offer, and there will be no offer. At the executive committee meeting of RJD, only Lalu and Tejashwi were authorised to make any policy decision.

Tejashwi’s remark assumed significance in the wake of former chief minister Rabri Devi’s statement that RJD would consider joining hands with Nitish if the latter snapped ties with BJP first and also show his willingness to do so before assembly polls.

Tejashwi’s denial to accept Nitish in the grand alliance fold followed a confrontation between him and Nitish in the state legislative assembly where the latter claimed that he had shaped political career of Lalu and helped him become chief minister for the first time.