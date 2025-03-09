Three arrested as DRI, ICG intercept vessel en-route to Maldives, seize 30 kilograms of hashish oil

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday announced that it has seized 29.954 kg hashish oil worth nearly Rs 33 crore from a tug-barge vessel sailing towards Maldives and arrested three in connection with the case.

Officials in the revenue intelligence agency said that the operation was conducted on the intervening night of March 7-8 following actionable intelligence input developed by DRI officers.

The DRI officers and ICG sailors based on the input identified a tug vessel towing a barge laden with rock boulders, which had departed from Tuticorin Old Port in which Tuticorin-based gang covertly loaded significant quantities of hashish oil onto the barge mid-sea during its voyage to the Maldives, with the assistance of a crew member from the vessel.

A senior official said, “At the behest of the DRI, the ICG intercepted the vessel on March 5, 2025, in mid-sea off the Kanyakumari coast and escorted it back to Tuticorin New Port.”