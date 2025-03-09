Woman kills twin daughters in Haridwar after they cry continuously

DEHRADUN: A tragic incident in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, has left the community in shock after a mother was arrested for the brutal murder of her six-month-old twin daughters.

According to police sources, the woman confessed to the crime, stating that she was driven to desperation by the constant crying of her infants, which prevented her from sleeping.

The accused mother revealed during interrogation that the incessant crying of her daughters left her sleep-deprived and overwhelmed. "I couldn't take it anymore," she admitted, explaining the unbearable circumstances that led to her actions.