Woman kills twin daughters in Haridwar after they cry continuously

DEHRADUN: A tragic incident in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, has left the community in shock after a mother was arrested for the brutal murder of her six-month-old twin daughters.
According to police sources, the woman confessed to the crime, stating that she was driven to desperation by the constant crying of her infants, which prevented her from sleeping.
The accused mother revealed during interrogation that the incessant crying of her daughters left her sleep-deprived and overwhelmed. "I couldn't take it anymore," she admitted, explaining the unbearable circumstances that led to her actions.
The incident occurred in the Jwalapur Kotwali area, where the mother allegedly smothered her daughters with a pillow in a fit of rage.
“She confessed to the act with unsettling indifference,” said a police official. “Her frustration over their constant crying culminated in this unimaginable tragedy.”
Haridwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Parmendra Dobhal said, "The woman confessed during questioning that her twin daughters would cry day and night.
She was unable to find even a moment's peace. Due to her young age at the time of marriage and the lack of family support, her irritability grew over time."
The police investigation began after Mahesh Saklani, an employee at a factory in the Sidcul area, filed a complaint, suspecting foul play after the sudden deaths of his daughters. He told the police that his wife, Shubhangi, had gone to a nearby shop to buy milk while the twins were sleeping at home. Upon her return, she found both daughters unconscious. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Suspicion arose when it was revealed that Shubhangi had claimed she left the house to buy milk, yet CCTV footage did not show her leaving at the time she mentioned. This discrepancy led the police to intensify their questioning.
After hours of intense interrogation, Shubhangi eventually broke down and confessed to the crime. "It became clear that her story didn’t add up, which prompted us to dig deeper," an official said.
Dr. Rohit Gondwal, a psychiatrist, spoke to The New Indian Express about the situation, explaining, "Conditions such as postpartum psychosis, severe depression, or other psychotic disorders can contribute to such tragic outcomes. Mothers who lack social support and feel overwhelmed may be particularly vulnerable to taking such drastic actions."