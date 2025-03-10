12 arrested for violence in MP's Mhow after India's Champions Trophy win; over two dozen vehicles damaged

BHOPAL: A day after a victory procession celebrating the Indian cricket team’s Champions Trophy title win, communal violence reportedly broke out in the sensitive Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow town in western Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. Twelve persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence.
All 12 arrested individuals belong to a particular community, and a total of five FIRs have been registered. Four of these FIRs were filed by residents of Mhow town from one community, while the fifth FIR was lodged on Monday evening following a complaint from the other community.
Around two dozen vehicles were either set on fire or damaged, and a grocery shop was also partially burnt.
Anurag, the IG of Indore Rural Range, said that police from four police stations in the Mhow sub-division are already active in the affected areas.
Additionally, more than 200 personnel from the state paramilitary force (SAF) have been deployed throughout the communally sensitive town, especially considering that Holi and the second Friday of Ramadan fall on the same day (March 14), followed by Rang Panchami five days later. "We are also using drone cameras during the day to monitor sensitive areas from the air," he added.
The violence between the two major religious communities began around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday after a large victory procession, celebrating India’s Champions Trophy triumph over New Zealand, passed through the Jama Masjid area, which is predominantly inhabited by the minority community.
The procession allegedly stopped for some time outside the mosque, where late-night prayers were being held, and began bursting crackers.
Community leaders, including the Imam of Jama Masjid, claimed that not only were crackers burst outside the mosque, but burning crackers were also thrown inside.
“We’ve asked those making these allegations to provide video evidence in support of their claims. If they fail to do so, action may be taken against them for spreading false allegations and inciting tensions,” said local police sources.
The immediate trigger for the violence was the bursting of crackers outside the mosque, which led to stone-pelting from both sides. The violence quickly spread to nearby congested areas, including Dhan Mandi, Connaught Road, Market Chowk, Manak Chowk, Gaffar Hotel, Dreamland Crossing, and Patti Bazar.
“The affected areas are all congested and located within a 500-meter radius. Heavy police forces were deployed, and the situation was eventually brought under control by 12:30 a.m.,” said the IG of Indore Range.
While the police and local administration have managed to stabilize the situation, political reactions to the late-night violence have already started.
Ruling BJP MLAs, including Usha Thakur, the sitting MLA from Mhow and former minister, as well as Rameshwar Sharma, MLA from Huzur (Bhopal), have called for the strongest possible action against those involved in the attack on the victory procession in the Jama Masjid area.
"Whether it’s Banda Basti, Hyderabadi Basti, or the Jama Masjid locality, those who are against the country won’t be allowed to raise their heads in Mhow. We urge CM Dr. Mohan Yadav to ensure strict action against those identified in the videos for engaging in violence," said local BJP MLA Usha Thakur.
Rameshwar Sharma also commented in the Vidhan Sabha, saying, "Everyone in India should celebrate India's victory. If you can burst crackers at weddings, why should there be opposition to bursting crackers in celebration of India's cricket win? If you oppose crackers in celebration, be prepared to face the government's action."
Bhopal-based Muslim leader Tauqir Nizami, however, blamed the bursting of crackers outside the mosque, along with the allegations of crackers being thrown inside, for sparking the violence. "What do you expect to happen when places of worship are targeted with crackers during the holy month, and slogans and abuses are deliberately directed against a particular community, all under the guise of victory celebrations?" he asked.
Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow town is not only the birthplace of Dr. BR Ambedkar but also home to key defense establishments, including the Army War College, the Infantry School, and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering.
Mhow is a stronghold of the ruling BJP and allied saffron outfits in western MP, with the Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly constituency having been won by the BJP since 2008. The assembly seat has also been crucial for the BJP’s successive victories in the Dhar-ST Lok Sabha seat since 2014.
The region has also been a hotbed of the banned Islamic outfit, the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), in the past.
According to informed sources, about a year ago, leaders from both the Hindu and Muslim communities in the region reached a consensus to avoid religious processions passing through places of worship of either community to prevent incidents of violence.