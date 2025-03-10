12 arrested for violence in MP's Mhow after India's Champions Trophy win; over two dozen vehicles damaged

BHOPAL: A day after a victory procession celebrating the Indian cricket team’s Champions Trophy title win, communal violence reportedly broke out in the sensitive Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow town in western Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. Twelve persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence.

All 12 arrested individuals belong to a particular community, and a total of five FIRs have been registered. Four of these FIRs were filed by residents of Mhow town from one community, while the fifth FIR was lodged on Monday evening following a complaint from the other community.

Around two dozen vehicles were either set on fire or damaged, and a grocery shop was also partially burnt.