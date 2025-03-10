59% Indians get less than 6-hour sleep: Survey

NEW DELHI: A latest survey on India’s sleep pattern found that 59% of Indians get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep, while only half of them are able to make it up on weekends.

There are many reasons for sleeping less, but the main ones are waking up to use the washroom, late or early morning schedules, external sounds, and even mosquitoes.

The survey by LocalCircles collected responses from over 40,000 people, including 61% men and 39% women. It found that only 39% were able to sleep for six to eight hours, while 39% managed four to six hours. It said only 2% got eight to ten hours of sleep, while 20% got only four hours.

“59% of citizens surveyed said they are getting less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep daily,” the survey said.

The survey, conducted on the occasion of World Sleep Day 2025, which will be observed on March 14 this year, also examined why Indians are not able to get eight hours of sleep.

The survey, conducted in 348 Indian districts, found that 72% of people don’t get good sleep because they have to use the washroom once or more during sleep time. 25% said they have late or early morning schedules, and mostly women said they must get up early for household work. Twenty-two per cent cited factors like mosquitoes and external sounds that keep them awake.

While 9% said they are not able to sleep because of interruptions caused by their children or their partners, another nine per cent said they have a medical condition like sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that causes breathing to stop and start during sleep.