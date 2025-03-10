Amid continued student suicides at Kota, Rajasthan Cabinet approves bill to regulate coaching institutes

JAIPUR: With student suicides becoming a huge crisis in Kota, the hub of India's coaching industry, the Rajasthan government has decided to introduce stringent regulations for coaching institutes operating across the state. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the proposal for the Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill 2025 has been approved. The bill aims to bring coaching centres under strict monitoring to ensure better control over their functioning and to safeguard the mental health and well-being of students.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed reporters that the bill would be introduced in the upcoming session of the Assembly. The decision comes at a time when Kota has witnessed a concerning rise in student suicides. So far this year, seven students have ended their lives, and the number of new admissions in Kota has reportedly declined by half. In light of these developments, the government has emphasized the need to create a stress-free learning environment for students.

The proposed bill includes several key provisions aimed at regulating coaching institutes more effectively. Under this law, no coaching institute will be allowed to operate without proper registration. Coaching centres will also be required to follow strict guidelines, particularly regarding fee structures, ensuring that students are not burdened with arbitrary charges. The bill mandates that coaching institutes must prioritize students' mental health, providing them with a supportive and pressure-free academic environment. Additionally, provisions have been included for students who discontinue their coaching midway, allowing them to receive a refund of their fees.