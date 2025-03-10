Amid opposition, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj takes charge as high priest of Takht Keshgarh Sahib

CHANDIGARH: Amid opposition from Nihang bodies, Daddami Takshal and other sikh bodies, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj took over as the new Jathedar (High Priest) of Takht Keshgarh Sahib today at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district of Punjab.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held the installation ceremony early in the morning to avoid any political clash as the ceremony was originally scheduled to take place around 10 am.

Both these groups threatened to prevent the ceremony from taking place and were demanding reinstatement of the previously dismissed jathedars.

The threat was made by Baba Balbir Singh, the leader of Budha Dal as he had a conflict with the SGPC and SAD, and since November 2023, it came into the open.

"All Nihang organisations will reach Takht Kesgarh Sahib to oppose the installation ceremony. I request all Nihang Singh Faujan (army) to reach Anandpur Sahib in large numbers," Baba Balbir Singh said on March 9.

"My organisation has already reached. We will not allow this ceremony as it is being held in violation of maryada. The SGPC should reinstate the sacked jathedars. It should explain why they were removed,” he added.