Amid opposition, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj takes charge as high priest of Takht Keshgarh Sahib

CHANDIGARH: Amid opposition from Nihang bodies, Daddami Takshal and other sikh bodies, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj took over as the new Jathedar (High Priest) of Takht Keshgarh Sahib today at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district of Punjab.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held the installation ceremony early in the morning to avoid any political clash as the ceremony was originally scheduled to take place around 10 am.
Both these groups threatened to prevent the ceremony from taking place and were demanding reinstatement of the previously dismissed jathedars.
The threat was made by Baba Balbir Singh, the leader of Budha Dal as he had a conflict with the SGPC and SAD, and since November 2023, it came into the open.
"All Nihang organisations will reach Takht Kesgarh Sahib to oppose the installation ceremony. I request all Nihang Singh Faujan (army) to reach Anandpur Sahib in large numbers," Baba Balbir Singh said on March 9.
"My organisation has already reached. We will not allow this ceremony as it is being held in violation of maryada. The SGPC should reinstate the sacked jathedars. It should explain why they were removed,” he added.
Damdami Taksal has also declared its opposition to the installation ceremony.
On behalf of Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, Gurdeep Singh Naulakha said the Sikh seminary will totally boycott the ceremony as new appointments are not acceptable to the community. “All Sikh sections are opposing the SGPC decision, and it should cancel the event, otherwise there will be consequences,” he said.
Other major organisations, including Sikh bodies, traditional Sikh sects, seminaries, Kar Sewa groups, also boycotted the installation ceremony.
Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Baldev Singh and its management committee had also announced to boycott the installation ceremony of Gargaj.
Management committee president Jagjot Singh Sohi said, "We have always stood by the Panth. But we will not take part in the installation ceremony. Nor will Takht Patna Sahib jathedar attend it. We do not approve of this installation ceremony.”
Singh formally assumed office in the presence of the Panj Piaras (five beloved ones) of Takht Kesgarh Sahib during Amrit Vela.
In his address, Giani Kuldeep Singh affirmed the decisions taken by the akal takht on December 2 last year regarding the leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal and would remain in effect.
Singh affirmed that the Hukamnamas issued from Akal Takht in accordance with Gurmat (teachings of Sikh Guru), remain unalterable. He warned all concerned parties to refrain from making inflammatory statements on this matter.
He also pointed out that while the edicts of December 2 included a directive for Panthic unity, neither of the involved parties has taken any initiative toward its implementation. Moving forward, he stated, the claims of the concerned parties will be reviewed to ensure that the edicts are acted upon.
Expressing deep concern over religious conversions, he stressed the need for a robust grassroots-level religious awareness and preaching campaign. He criticized that what he called an atmosphere of fear among minorities is being created, the prolonged imprisonment of sikh youth under laws like UAPA and NSA. And lack of justice for 1984 sikh riots victims even after four decades.
He lamented the growing religious disunity among sikhs, emphasizing that internal divisions and ideological differences have created significant rifts. He criticized the lack of cohesive religious and political leadership, which has led to a culture of undermining one another instead of resolving issues collectively.
Singh further expressed concern over the demographic and political shifts in Punjab. He warned that the Sikh population is being forced to migrate, while a deliberate effort is underway to make sikhs a minority in Punjab by settling large numbers of non-Punjabi populations.