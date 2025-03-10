Assam unveils election-centric budget with sops for tea workers, farmers, and youth

GUWAHATI: Eyeing the Assembly elections due early next year, the BJP-led Assam government on Monday presented a populist budget to woo tea garden workers, lower-income groups, farmers, and youth.

Presenting the Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 financial year with a deficit of Rs 620.27 crore, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each for the state’s 6.8 lakh tea garden workers. This will include both permanent and casual workers.

With this, the government is extending “gratitude” toward the tea garden community on the occasion of 200 years of Assam Tea.

Stating that the government is cognisant of the challenges being faced by the tea industry, Neog announced the extension of the tax holiday on green tea leaves under the Assam Taxation (on Specified Lands) Act, 1990, for another two years.

The budget proposed an exemption on “professional tax” for individuals earning up to Rs 15,000 per month under the Assam Profession, Trades, Callings, and Employments Taxation Act, 1947.

“This will benefit more than 1.43 lakh taxpayers/families and boost their purchasing capacity,” Neog said.

She announced a financial assistance programme, “Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana,” to support graduates as they transition from education to employment and provide them with stability and encouragement during their job-search period.