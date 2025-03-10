Centre tells IPL to ban direct, indirect Ads related to tobacco and alcohol

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL), the largest sports platform in the country, to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertisements, including surrogate promotions, within the stadium premises during matches and on national television.

In a letter to the IPL Chairperson, Arun Singh Dhumal, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, said that it is their “social and moral obligation” to promote public health.

The letter stressed that such advertisements should not be aired during the tournament, which begins on March 22, as well as during telecast sessions on national television.

“Cricket players are role models for youngsters and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. IPL, being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government,” said the letter, which was also addressed to Roger Binny, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).