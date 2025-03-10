Centre tells IPL to ban direct, indirect Ads related to tobacco and alcohol

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL), the largest sports platform in the country, to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertisements, including surrogate promotions, within the stadium premises during matches and on national television.
In a letter to the IPL Chairperson, Arun Singh Dhumal, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, said that it is their “social and moral obligation” to promote public health.
The letter stressed that such advertisements should not be aired during the tournament, which begins on March 22, as well as during telecast sessions on national television.
“Cricket players are role models for youngsters and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. IPL, being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government,” said the letter, which was also addressed to Roger Binny, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Dr. Goel stressed that “IPL should strictly implement the regulations banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium premises where the games and related IPL events are held, as well as during telecast sessions on national television.”
The letter further suggested implementing the ban on the sale of tobacco/alcohol products at all affiliated events and sports facilities.
“Discourage the promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products linked to alcohol or tobacco,” the letter, dated March 5, added.
Highlighting that India is experiencing a significant burden of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension, etc., which account for more than 70% of deaths annually, the letter emphasized that tobacco and alcohol use are “key risk factors for NCDs.”
“We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide, with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths, while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians,” Dr. Goel said.
The top Union Health Ministry official stated that, as India’s most viewed sports event, IPL’s direct or indirect promotion of tobacco/alcohol on any platform linked to sports sends a contradictory message to the public about health and fitness.
Last year, the Union Health Ministry had asked BCCI and the Sports Authority of India to take measures to prevent surrogate advertisements of tobacco and alcohol by sportspersons, stating that they are role models for millions of youth not only in the country but across the world.