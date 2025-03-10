Chhattisgarh energy summit: Adani Power, Jindal, NTPC to invest in thermal, nuclear power

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has attracted investments worth over Rs three lakh crore through various industrial proposals in the energy sector at the ‘Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025’, organised in Raipur on Monday.

The investment proposals came in nuclear, thermal, solar, and pumped storage power generation projects, which will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is Rs 107,840 crore, consisting of both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs 18,000 crore for the Korba 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raigarh 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raipur 1600MW plant, and Rs 620 crore for a Korba 1320MW plant.

Jindal Power is set to invest Rs 12,800 crore in a 1600MW plant in Raigarh, while Sarda is contributing Rs 5,300 crore for a 660MW plant in Raigarh.

NTPC has planned to set up a 4200MW nuclear power project at an investment of Rs 80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state.