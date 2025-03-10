Chhattisgarh energy summit: Adani Power, Jindal, NTPC to invest in thermal, nuclear power

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has attracted investments worth over Rs three lakh crore through various industrial proposals in the energy sector at the ‘Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025’, organised in Raipur on Monday.
The investment proposals came in nuclear, thermal, solar, and pumped storage power generation projects, which will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity.
The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is Rs 107,840 crore, consisting of both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs).
Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs 18,000 crore for the Korba 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raigarh 1600MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raipur 1600MW plant, and Rs 620 crore for a Korba 1320MW plant.
Jindal Power is set to invest Rs 12,800 crore in a 1600MW plant in Raigarh, while Sarda is contributing Rs 5,300 crore for a 660MW plant in Raigarh.
NTPC has planned to set up a 4200MW nuclear power project at an investment of Rs 80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state.
Jindal Power and NTPC Green together will produce 2500MW of solar power by investing Rs 10,000 crore.
The PSUs are proposing a total investment of Rs 41,120 crore, with NTPC committing Rs 15,530 crore for the Lara 1600MW project in Raigarh and Rs 9,790 crore for the Sipat 800MW plant in Bilaspur.
Chhattisgarh State Power General Company Ltd will invest Rs 15,800 crore in the Korba 1320MW project. These collective investments demonstrate a strong push to expand and upgrade thermal power generation capacity in the region.
“This investment in the energy sector in Chhattisgarh will elevate the state's power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy. The goal is for the state to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.
Chhattisgarh is investing heavily in its energy infrastructure, with Rs 3,200 crore allocated for CREDA Solar Initiatives and Rs 6,000 crore for the PM Surya Scheme to expand solar energy.
The state will also invest Rs 2,500 crore in government-building solar projects, Rs 2,600 crore in Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Rs 17,000 crore to upgrade power transmission. Rs 10,800 crore will be invested under the RDSS to improve power distribution efficiency. These efforts will strengthen the state's energy capabilities and reliability.
With all these investments, Chhattisgarh is set to become one of the largest energy-producing states in the country. This will benefit industries, farmers, and the general public, while also boosting the state’s economy.