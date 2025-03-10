Communal violence erupts in Indore after Champions Trophy victory procession

BHOPAL: Tension gripped some communally sensitive localities in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Sunday late night, after violence erupted during a victory procession to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s Champions Trophy title triumph.

The violence was triggered at around 10.45 pm when the procession was bursting crackers near the Jama Masjid area where people were offering late night prayers.

The heated exchange of words between the two groups soon took a violent turn, after some people attacked the victory procession, subsequently leading to stone pelting from both sides.

An uncontrolled mob not just pelted stones but also torched multiple vehicles in the area and the neighbouring locations.

Subsequently, reports of stone pelting and damaging vehicles came from localities adjoining the Jama Masjid area, including Patti Bazar, Market Chowk, Manak Chowk, Sabji Market, Gaffar Hotel and Connaught Road.