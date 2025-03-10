Congress ‘cannot be trusted’: Atishi says AAP won’t enter alliance for 2027 Goa polls, party replies

PANAJI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday said that the party would contest the 2027 elections in Goa and Gujarat alone without opting for an alliance with Congress.

The former Delhi chief minister was on a day-long visit to the coastal state to inaugurate the party's office in Margao.

Talking to reporters, Atishi said, "We are getting ready to contest the elections (Goa and Gujarat) on our own. Till now, there are no talks of an alliance."

On reasons for ruling out an alliance with the Congress, Atishi said it was “very clear” that “Congress cannot be trusted”.

She said that the people of Goa voted the BJP to power in 2022, but at the same time, the Congress won 11 seats, and 8 of its MLAs later joined the saffron party.