Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar to lead padayatra to highlight problems faced by residents of poll-bound Bihar

PATNA: Kanhaiya Kumar, who is in charge of the Congress' student wing NSUI, on Monday announced that he would lead a padayatra from Bhitiharwa Ashram in Bihar's West Champaran district on March 16 to highlight problems of unemployment and migration in the poll-bound state. Bihar is set to go to the polls in October-November this year.

Talking to media persons at the Congress headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram, Kanhaiya said that the party would raise issues like unemployment, migration and lack of healthcare during the padayatra called 'Naukri Do, Palayan Roko'. He lamented that youth have to go outside Bihar both in search of better education and job opportunities. Even healthcare is not up to the mark, he added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-JD(U) led NDA government in Bihar, Kanhaiya said that the ruling dispensation has betrayed the youth by making false promises. He said the Congress would go to the people's court with basic issues faced by them as the ruling alliance has turned a blind eye towards these problems. "Let people decide which side they want to go," he said in response to a query.

Senior Congress leaders including Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and NSUI national chief Varun Choudhary were also present on the occasion. Kanhaiya hit out at the state government over its failure to introduce a domicile policy to benefit youths from the state. "Hundreds of youths from the state are not getting government jobs because of non-implementation of its own domicile policy," he said.