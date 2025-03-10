ED raids Chhattisgarh ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel, others in liquor 'scam' case

RAIPUR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Monday morning carried out an extensive raid at the residence of former Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai, about 30 km from Raipur, as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, official sources said.

The premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son-- Chaitanya Baghel-- in Bhillai (Durg district), an alleged close associate of Chaitanya Baghel, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and some others are also being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father and hence the premises are being covered.

He (Chaitanya Baghel) is suspected to the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the liquor scam, they said About 14-15 premises are being raided in the state, they said.