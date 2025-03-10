Eight killed, 13 injured in truck-SUV collision in MP's Sidhi

SIDHI: Eight persons were killed and 13 others injured after a collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district early on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am near Upni petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari said.

The vehicles collided head-on when the SUV (a taxi service) carrying members of a family was going towards Maihar, while the truck was heading to Bahri from Sidhi, she said.

"Seven persons travelling in the SUV died on the spot", the official said.

"Out of the 14 injured, nine were referred to Rewa for further treatment, where one of the seriously injured persons succumbed," Sidhi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Verma told PTI.

The others were undergoing treated at the Sidhi district hospital. The truck driver was detained, Tiwari said.