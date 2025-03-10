Farmers under the banner of SKM stage sit-ins outside AAP MLAs’ residences, offices in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' agitation, held protests across Punjab on Monday against the ruling AAP government.

Farmers staged sit-ins outside the residences and offices of various AAP MLAs, protesting against the government's move to block their recent agitation in Chandigarh.

Farmers staged sit-ins outside the residences and offices of several AAP MLAs, including Minister Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar, Narinder Kaur Bharaj in Sangrur, Dev Mann in Nabha, Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi in Batala, Manjit Singh in Moga, and Neena Mittal in Rajpura.

They slammed the Punjab government for “detaining” several farmer leaders ahead of their March 5 protest programme.

Prem Singh Bhangu, President of the All India Kisan Federation and an SKM leader, said that massive dharnas were held at over 70 locations on the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to strongly protest the mass arrests of farmers and leaders on the night of March 4, which were aimed at preventing the Chandigarh morcha planned for March 5.

These dharnas expressed strong resentment and anger over the Chief Minister's provocative remarks, where he accused farmers of running a parallel government, hindering the state's growth and development, and interfering in petty disputes unrelated to farming.