Fresh trouble for Lalit Modi as Vanuatu issues cancellation of his passport

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to fugitive billionaire and Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, the Pacific Island country of Vanuatu, where he has sought refuge, has on Monday announced the revocation of his passport.

In a statement, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Jotham Napat informed that he has directed the country’s Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, noting that an attempt to avoid extradition was not a legitimate reason to obtain a Vanuatuan passport.

"I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application,” Napat said.

The PM emphasised that holding a Vanuatuan passport is a privilege and individuals should be applying for citizenship for legitimate reasons.

"None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi's intention," he said.

Lalit Modi, who is facing multiple investigations in India for financial fraud, had earlier filed an application with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.