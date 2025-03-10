Ilaiyaraaja 1st Indian to perform ‘valiant’ western classical symphony in London

Ilaiyaraaja recorded Valiant alongside the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He recently shared a video showing what went behind the scenes during its making. At the time of its creation, Ilaiyaraaja even introduced himself to the Scottish orchestra and told its members that he “used to record a song or a film score” daily. He also told the team that it was a sudden decision to write a symphony in this genre. “When I started writing, I never thought I would record with you all,” said the composer.

He has been showered with words of effusive praise since the announcement of the event earlier this year. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described it as the “crown jewel among the countless achievements of Ilayaraja, a musical soul deeply intertwined with the lives of Tamils ​​around the world.”

He also presented an orchestra iteration of some of the most popular compositions from his career at the London theatre in March. The Western symphony adds to the musical maestro’s growing body of work, which also includes albums such as How To Name It and Nothing But Wind.