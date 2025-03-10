Ilaiyaraaja 1st Indian to perform ‘valiant’ western classical symphony in London

CHENNAI: Ilaiyaraaja presented his “first ever western classical symphony,” titled Valiant, at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre at midnight on March 9, Sunday. Joining Ilaiyaraaja in the historic event was London’s famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, in what he described as a “special surprise performance.”
This performance marked a major milestone in the composer’s illustrious career. With it, he has become the first musician from the field of cinema in India to achieve this feat in London. He is also among first composers from India to utilise elements of Western classical music for film music, as well as the first to compose a full-length symphony. The event in London served as the world premiere or debut of Valiant.
Ilaiyaraaja recorded Valiant alongside the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He recently shared a video showing what went behind the scenes during its making. At the time of its creation, Ilaiyaraaja even introduced himself to the Scottish orchestra and told its members that he “used to record a song or a film score” daily. He also told the team that it was a sudden decision to write a symphony in this genre. “When I started writing, I never thought I would record with you all,” said the composer.
He has been showered with words of effusive praise since the announcement of the event earlier this year. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described it as the “crown jewel among the countless achievements of Ilayaraja, a musical soul deeply intertwined with the lives of Tamils around the world.”
He also presented an orchestra iteration of some of the most popular compositions from his career at the London theatre in March. The Western symphony adds to the musical maestro’s growing body of work, which also includes albums such as How To Name It and Nothing But Wind.