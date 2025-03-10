Insider track | Buzz over Delhi L-G reassignment

Following the exit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, there is speculation about Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena’s possible reassignment to Punjab, West Bengal, or even Bihar. Saxena and AAP leaders have clashed on several issues, with AAP accusing him of interfering in the government’s work. If a change in the Delhi L-G position occurs, the buzz is that former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba or former Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, both with conflicts with the previous AAP government, are potential candidates.
Independent Director posts vacant
Since the retirement of Ali Raza Rizvi, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who was the last full-time Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), progress on filling the growing vacancies for Independent Directors in central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) has stalled. Sources indicate that over 600 such vacancies currently exist. Following Rizvi’s retirement, the DPE has been operating under an ad-hoc arrangement.
Initially, Tuhin K. Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre and then Finance Secretary, was given charge of the Secretary position. Pandey later became the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Pandey had aimed to fill at least half of the Independent Director positions by the end of 2024. However, his plans were hindered by additional responsibilities, including serving as Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Revenue Secretary.
In January, Arunish Chawla, a 1992-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, took over the DPE role but remains focused on his primary duties as Secretary to the Ministry of Culture and DIPAM. Independent Directors are crucial for ensuring corporate governance and protecting shareholder interests, even though they are not involved in the day-to-day operations.
Tamil film & India-China relations
As India and China work toward normalizing their relationship following recent border tensions, China has been highlighting various symbols of their cultural ties, such as the image of a dragon and elephant duet. One frequently mentioned example is the Tamil action thriller Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film, released in November, coincided with both nations’ decision to take steps toward improving their relations.
In just over a month, Maharaja is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. In January, Yu Jing, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, took to her X handle to share the film’s box office success in China. She posted a poster of the film featuring the cast and wrote in the caption, “Maharaja has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, reaching Rs 91.55 crore.”
Since then, the Chinese have repeatedly referred to the film’s success. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong spoke highly of the film’s performance, emphasising that shared cultural interests, like Maharaja, could strengthen ties. Ambassador Xu, known to sing old Hindi songs, particularly enjoys the classic ‘Awaara Hoon’ from the 1951-film Awaara, starring Raj Kapoor.
Wedding & Chouhan way of work
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Jodhpur this week for the wedding of his second son, Kartikey Chouhan, and Amanat Bansal, held at the historic Jodhpur fort. This marks the second wedding in his family within a month, as his elder son married on February 14. Chouhan’s presence in Jodhpur has stirred both district and state agriculture staff, as well as his family and relatives.
Known for his busy schedule, Chouhan often prioritises official duties, including virtual meetings and visits, over family time. However, he took time out to address thousands of farmers at the closing ceremony of the three-day Kisan Mela at the Agricultural University in Jodhpur. What was meant to be a one-hour event extended to three hours as he visited Kisan stalls a day before the wedding, making him absent from many wedding rituals.
Despite the wedding, Chouhan continued his work, holding virtual meetings to monitor ongoing agricultural programs. He also introduced a unique vow for the couple to serve nature and conserve the environment at the wedding ceremony.