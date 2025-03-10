Insider track | Buzz over Delhi L-G reassignment

Following the exit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, there is speculation about Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena’s possible reassignment to Punjab, West Bengal, or even Bihar. Saxena and AAP leaders have clashed on several issues, with AAP accusing him of interfering in the government’s work. If a change in the Delhi L-G position occurs, the buzz is that former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba or former Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, both with conflicts with the previous AAP government, are potential candidates.

Independent Director posts vacant

Since the retirement of Ali Raza Rizvi, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who was the last full-time Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), progress on filling the growing vacancies for Independent Directors in central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) has stalled. Sources indicate that over 600 such vacancies currently exist. Following Rizvi’s retirement, the DPE has been operating under an ad-hoc arrangement.

Initially, Tuhin K. Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre and then Finance Secretary, was given charge of the Secretary position. Pandey later became the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Pandey had aimed to fill at least half of the Independent Director positions by the end of 2024. However, his plans were hindered by additional responsibilities, including serving as Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Revenue Secretary.

In January, Arunish Chawla, a 1992-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, took over the DPE role but remains focused on his primary duties as Secretary to the Ministry of Culture and DIPAM. Independent Directors are crucial for ensuring corporate governance and protecting shareholder interests, even though they are not involved in the day-to-day operations.