Jewellery worth Rs 25 crore stolen from shop in Bihar; two arrested

PATNA: A group of armed criminals barged into a jewellery shop in Bihar's Ara town in Bhojpur district on Monday and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 25 crore. Police swung into action and arrested two of the robbers after a brief encounter.
Two bags containing parts of looted ornaments have been recovered from their possession. The criminals received bullet injuries in their legs.
Narrating the incident, Mritunjay Kumar, store manager of Tanishq showroom, told the media that six criminals barged into the showroom around 10.30 am and held the staff on duty hostage at gunpoint after pushing off the security guard.
"As the showroom had just opened and staff were preparing for the day's business, they could not suspect them to be robbers. "Criminals took away jewellery worth Rs.25 crore after threatening the employees on duty," he said, adding that they immediately informed the police about the incident.
Police chased the fleeing criminals on their motorbikes and overpowered two of them. However, they opened fire in a bid to escape but were captured by the police personnel, who also opened fire in self defence.
Two of the fleeing criminals fell down on the ground after receiving bullet injuries on their legs. Two bags containing looted jewellery were recovered from their possession.
However, their four accomplices managed to escape. Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, Raj said that two country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and two bags containing looted jewellery from Tanishq showroom have been recovered from the possession of the arrested criminals.
They have been identified as Vishal Gupta of Dighwara and Kunal Kumar of Semra, both in Saran district.
He said a special investigation team headed by ASP Parichay Kumar has been formed to arrest the four remaining criminals. "The borders of the district have been sealed and intensive checking of vehicles launched to arrest them," he added.
On July 26 last, criminals decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs. 2 crore from a jewellery shop in Purnea.
The day-light robbery in the jewellery shop in the busy locality of Ara, district headquarters of Bhojpur, has left senior police officers red faced.
The Opposition also took a jibe at the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.