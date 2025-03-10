Jewellery worth Rs 25 crore stolen from shop in Bihar; two arrested

PATNA: A group of armed criminals barged into a jewellery shop in Bihar's Ara town in Bhojpur district on Monday and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 25 crore. Police swung into action and arrested two of the robbers after a brief encounter.

Two bags containing parts of looted ornaments have been recovered from their possession. The criminals received bullet injuries in their legs.

Narrating the incident, Mritunjay Kumar, store manager of Tanishq showroom, told the media that six criminals barged into the showroom around 10.30 am and held the staff on duty hostage at gunpoint after pushing off the security guard.

"As the showroom had just opened and staff were preparing for the day's business, they could not suspect them to be robbers. "Criminals took away jewellery worth Rs.25 crore after threatening the employees on duty," he said, adding that they immediately informed the police about the incident.

Police chased the fleeing criminals on their motorbikes and overpowered two of them. However, they opened fire in a bid to escape but were captured by the police personnel, who also opened fire in self defence.