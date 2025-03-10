Journalist shot dead in UP's Sitapur; family says he received death threats

A 36-year-old journalist and RTI activist was shot dead by bike borne assailants in UP's Sitapur on Saturday. According to the police, the incident happened in broad daylight when the bike borne assailants rammed into Raghvendra Bajpai's motorcycle and caused him to fall, subsequently firing three rounds at him before fleeing.
Bajpai, a Maholi resident who worked as a correspondent with the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, was rushed to the hospital by the locals who also informed the police. He was declared dead by the doctors, upon arrival at the hospital.
According to police, four bullet wounds, including on the chest and shoulder, were discovered on Bajpai's body. Another bullet was later found lodged in his clothing.
The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of murder and 12 people, including three revenue officials, have been detained for questioning. No arrests have been made so far.
Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said the police were working on multiple angles and that Bajpai's mobile phone and CCTV footage of the murder site are being scanned thoroughly.
According to preliminary investigations, a fallout with a local resident due to land dispute is suspected to have been the cause of the murder, police said. Bajpai's family had earlier claimed that he had been receiving death threats due to some of his news reports.
It is yet to be confirmed whether Bajpai had informed the police about the threats.
Bajpai's wife Rashmi mentioned in her complaint that he had recently published several news reports that angered certain individuals. According to Rashmi's complaint, Bajpai left home around 2.30 pm on March 8, stating that he was going to meet somebody. An hour later, Rashmi was informed of her husband's killing.
Rashmi alleged that her husband's movements were being closely tracked by the assailants before he was ambushed and killed.
Rashmi has written to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and spoke with BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, demanding immediate arrest and the strictest possible legal action against those involved in the crime.
She also sought financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and a government job based on her qualification.
Earlier on Sunday morning, tensions flared between Bajpai's family and local police as they staged a protest by placing the journalist's body on the highway. The situation escalated into a verbal spat with the officers. The family demanded immediate arrest of his killers and a job for one of the family members.
Bajpai's father Mahendra Nath Bajpai performed the last rites after the family was assured by the the police that their demands would be sent for consideration to the state government.
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak vowed strict action against those involved in the murder.
"Every person involved in this murder will be arrested. The case will be tried in a fast-track court to ensure maximum punishment. The government has taken cognizance of the incident, and no conspirator will be spared,” he said.
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai visited the bereaved family on Sunday and condemned the incident, calling it “a heart-wrenching tragedy that deserves the strongest condemnation.”
“If the murderers are not caught within two days, Congress will protest in the entire state as law and order has completely collapsed under the BJP government. The Congress stands with the victim’s family,” he said.
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) MLA Pallavi Patel also criticised the state government, calling the murder an example of lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh.
