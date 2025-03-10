Journalist shot dead in UP's Sitapur; family says he received death threats

A 36-year-old journalist and RTI activist was shot dead by bike borne assailants in UP's Sitapur on Saturday. According to the police, the incident happened in broad daylight when the bike borne assailants rammed into Raghvendra Bajpai's motorcycle and caused him to fall, subsequently firing three rounds at him before fleeing.

Bajpai, a Maholi resident who worked as a correspondent with the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, was rushed to the hospital by the locals who also informed the police. He was declared dead by the doctors, upon arrival at the hospital.

According to police, four bullet wounds, including on the chest and shoulder, were discovered on Bajpai's body. Another bullet was later found lodged in his clothing.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of murder and 12 people, including three revenue officials, have been detained for questioning. No arrests have been made so far.

Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra said the police were working on multiple angles and that Bajpai's mobile phone and CCTV footage of the murder site are being scanned thoroughly.

According to preliminary investigations, a fallout with a local resident due to land dispute is suspected to have been the cause of the murder, police said. Bajpai's family had earlier claimed that he had been receiving death threats due to some of his news reports.