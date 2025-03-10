Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as DMK members protest over Pradhan's remarks

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members staged protests over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks that Tamil Nadu government was "dishonest" and "ruining" the future of the students of the state by taking a complete 'U-Turn' on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme, which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy 2020.

"The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement," he said.