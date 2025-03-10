Maharashtra budget 2025: Increased taxes on CNG, LPG, EV vehicles

If you are planning to buy the electric and CNG vehicles, then be ready to shell out more in Maharashtra. The state government in its annual budget has imposed and increased the taxes on motor vehicles that will increase the total cost of the vehicle purchase in the state.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government has decided to impose and increase the taxes on vehicle purchase.

“It is true that in this budget, we imposed and increased the taxes on vehicle purchase, but we have ensured that these taxes are not for the poor people. The people who buy the high-end vehicles and can afford the taxes, they only need to pay the taxes,” finance minister Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar said that the new imposed taxes and rise in taxes on motor vehicles will help them to generate over Rs 1500 crore annually.