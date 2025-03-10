Mauritius is a key partner in the Indian ocean: PM Modi ahead of his visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Mauritius as a close maritime neighbor and a key partner in the Indian Ocean as he set off on a two-day visit to the island nation on March 11.
In 2015, it was in Mauritius that Prime Minister Modi unveiled Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), highlighting India’s commitment to the Indian Ocean region.
“Mauritius is a close maritime neighbor, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and the celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” Modi said in his departure statement.
He said that the “close and historical people-to-people connection is a source of shared pride” between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honor at the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12.
“I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR,” Modi said.
As part of the National Day celebrations, a contingent from the Indian Defense Forces will take part in the festivities.
An Indian Navy ship will be stationed in Mauritius for the occasion, and the Indian Air Force's Aakash Ganga skydiving team will also be part of the National Day ceremonies.
During the trip, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden to pay tribute to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister and founding father of Mauritius, as well as to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius.
Prime Minister Modi, along with his Mauritius counterpart, Navin Ramgoolam, will inaugurate several projects being implemented with Indian assistance. Prime Minister Modi will also engage with members of the Indian community, friends of India, and socio-cultural organizations in Mauritius.