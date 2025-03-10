Mauritius is a key partner in the Indian ocean: PM Modi ahead of his visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Mauritius as a close maritime neighbor and a key partner in the Indian Ocean as he set off on a two-day visit to the island nation on March 11.

In 2015, it was in Mauritius that Prime Minister Modi unveiled Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), highlighting India’s commitment to the Indian Ocean region.

“Mauritius is a close maritime neighbor, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and the celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” Modi said in his departure statement.