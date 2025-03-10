MoRTH considering raising mandatory precast concrete use from 25% to 75-80% in road projects

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is mulling over raising the ceiling of mandatory usage of precast concrete considerably, from the existing 25 per cent to 75-80 per cent.

The thought behind this is to mitigate pollution, prevent delays, and restrict the cost of road development projects. The ministry has already started working on exploring modalities and is expected to form a group with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to reach a decision.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has already had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

In April 2023, the MoRTH made the usage of factory-manufactured precast concrete elements mandatory in specific projects, including the construction of national highways, expressways, and Centrally sponsored road development plans undertaken at certain locations.

The minimum mandatory usage of precast components was kept at 25 per cent of the total concrete volume, other than the foundation work, in projects within a 100 km radius of the precast factory.

Since then, efforts have been made to encourage construction companies involved in the development of national highways to employ construction components produced in controlled factory environments.