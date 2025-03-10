Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha, Nadda says government ready to discuss all issues

NEW DELHI: Led by the Congress, the opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their notices for discussions on issues ranging from 'duplicate' voter ID cards to US funding to voter turnout were rejected, even as Union minister J P Nadda insisted that the government is ready to discuss any issue provided they are under the rules.

The opposition MPs raised slogans after the deputy chairman of the House, Harivansh, said a dozen notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussions on urgent matters, have been rejected.

Citing the rejection, Harivansh did not allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to make his submission.

The opposition MPs then protested for a while before staging a walkout.

Leader of the House and Union minister Nadda termed the walkout "irresponsible behaviour" and suggested that the opposition MPs, including Congress chief Kharge, should go for a refresher course on the rules of the House.

He also termed the practice of opposition MPs giving notices under Rule 267 despite elaborate ruling by the chair a "vicious design to demean the institution of Parliament".