Parliament passes Railways Amendment Bill as RS clears it by voice vote

NEW DELHI: With the Rajya Sabha clearing the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 by a voice vote, Parliament on Monday passed the legislation, replacing a 1905 Act, ensuring an enhancement in the functioning and giving autonomy to the Railway Board.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on December 11 last year during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Replying to a discussion on the bill, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that the bill’s role is to empower field offices, enhance efficiency, and reinforce cooperative federalism.