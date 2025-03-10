PM lauds efforts as India gets 58th tiger reserve

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country would always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after the country got its 58th Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve has become the ninth Tiger Reserve in the state and the latest addition to India’s conservation efforts.

While sharing Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav’s announcement with regard to the new tiger reserve, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his Union government’s commitment to protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.

“Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet,” the Prime Minister wrote in his post on the social media platform ‘X’.

While announcing the designation of Madhav Tiger Reserve, Bhupender Yadav, in his post, said, “58th roar and counting!” He also praised the dedication of forest officials.