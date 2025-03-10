PM lauds efforts as India gets 58th tiger reserve

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country would always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.
The Prime Minister’s statement came after the country got its 58th Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve has become the ninth Tiger Reserve in the state and the latest addition to India’s conservation efforts.
While sharing Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav’s announcement with regard to the new tiger reserve, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his Union government’s commitment to protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.
“Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet,” the Prime Minister wrote in his post on the social media platform ‘X’.
While announcing the designation of Madhav Tiger Reserve, Bhupender Yadav, in his post, said, “58th roar and counting!” He also praised the dedication of forest officials.
“Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve. This is MP’s 9th Tiger Reserve,” the Union environment minister posted on his ‘X’ handle.
“I congratulate all wildlife lovers and conservationists. The development is a testament to the relentless efforts of our forest officials, who are selflessly working towards the cause,” Yadav further noted.
Earlier this month, the Prime Minister took a lion safari in the Gir National Park in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.
The Prime Minister introduced the concept of Bruhad Gir, expanding the conservation focus beyond Gir National Park and Sanctuary to cover a 30,000 sq. km area from Barda to Botad, where Asiatic lions are found. With the development of Greater Gir, he also ensured the welfare and progress of local communities.
Blessed with biodiversity, our culture celebrates wildlife, says Modi
