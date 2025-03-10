Rajasthan MP demands CBI probe into youth's mysterious death; Gujarat Ex-MLA in spotlight

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Gondal is back in the spotlight as former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja finds himself entangled in yet another controversy. The mysterious death of a Rajasthani youth in Rajkot’s Gondal has now escalated to the national stage.
Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal has intensified the heat, firing off a tweet demanding a CBI probe and alleging murder. Beniwal in-directly named BJP’s ex MLA and his family in the case, calling for an immediate FIR. The political storm is gaining momentum.
Tensions have flared in Gondal after the body of a missing youth was found near Targhadiya, igniting serious allegations against former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja’s son, Ganesh Jadeja. A written complaint to the SP by Ratanlal Shankarlal Jat directly accused Ganesh and his men of assaulting Rajkumar Jat and his father.
Rajkumar, a UPSC aspirant, vanished after allegedly being beaten, with no trace found for seven days. His father, in a separate complaint, claimed he too was attacked by men linked to the former MLA.
“My worst fear has come true,” said Ratanlal Shankarlal Jat, father of the deceased youth, as he demanded justice. “I don’t know what exactly happened to my son, but ever since this incident, I have been saying the same thing—we want justice.”
Having lived in Gondal for 30 years, Jat expressed shock at the tragedy. “This has never happened before. I strongly suspect my son was murdered. Whatever the truth is, we just want justice.”
Rajkot Rural Police have officially addressed the discovery of Rajkumar Jat’s body, citing CCTV and social media investigations. “Footage from March 2, 2025, shows a fight between Rajkumar and his father at night. By 2 AM on March 3, Rajkumar left home,” the police stated. Tracking his movements, authorities revealed, “He reached Ramdham Ashram that evening and left around 2 AM on March 4."
At around 3 PM on March 4, 2025, an unidentified man, approximately 30-35 years old, was found critically injured on the Targhadiya Bridge along the Rajkot-Ahmedabad National Highway," officials confirmed.
Emergency responders rushed him to Rajkot Government Hospital via 108 ambulance. "Despite immediate medical attention, the on-duty doctor declared him dead at 3:42 PM," the statement revealed.
“On March 9, the family identified his body and, following post-mortem procedures, accepted it,” the statement concluded.
“My brother-in-law Rajkumar had been missing from his home in Gondal since March 3,” said Arjun, speaking to local media. “Then we got a call from the police saying he had met with an accident in Rajkot.”
Revealing a crucial detail, he added, “While passing by Jayrajsinh’s farmhouse in Gondal, he had a minor scuffle with 5-7 people.”
“But now, with the police linking his disappearance to an accident, we are demanding a forensic postmortem. We need the truth,” he asserted.
The shockwaves of the incident have now rippled into Rajasthan. Rajsthan’s RLP Party MP Hanuman Beniwal stated that the incident has deeply shaken Rajasthan, intensifying the pressure on authorities.
Taking to social media, he accused the former BJP MLA of being involved. Beniwal further demanded an impartial investigation, emphasising that the truth must come out, adding to the growing outcry.