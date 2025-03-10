Rajasthan MP demands CBI probe into youth's mysterious death; Gujarat Ex-MLA in spotlight

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Gondal is back in the spotlight as former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja finds himself entangled in yet another controversy. The mysterious death of a Rajasthani youth in Rajkot’s Gondal has now escalated to the national stage.

Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal has intensified the heat, firing off a tweet demanding a CBI probe and alleging murder. Beniwal in-directly named BJP’s ex MLA and his family in the case, calling for an immediate FIR. The political storm is gaining momentum.

Tensions have flared in Gondal after the body of a missing youth was found near Targhadiya, igniting serious allegations against former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja’s son, Ganesh Jadeja. A written complaint to the SP by Ratanlal Shankarlal Jat directly accused Ganesh and his men of assaulting Rajkumar Jat and his father.

Rajkumar, a UPSC aspirant, vanished after allegedly being beaten, with no trace found for seven days. His father, in a separate complaint, claimed he too was attacked by men linked to the former MLA.