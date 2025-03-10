Special Forces and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade exercise to enhance interoperability

NEW DELHI: The opening ceremony of the Joint Military Exercise Khanjar-XII, between the Special Forces of India and Kyrgyzstan, was held in Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. The exercise is scheduled to take place from March 10 to March 23, 2025.
This exercise provides an opportunity for both countries to strengthen their defense ties while addressing common challenges such as international terrorism and extremism.
The Army said on Monday, "The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare, counter-terrorism tactics, and precision sniping— all conducted under the framework of a United Nations mandate."
This exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region.
The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade.
Exercise Khanjar-XII 2025 aims to improve military cooperation and interoperability, while sharing best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Kyrgyzstan Army.
The Army elaborated, "The exercise seeks to exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and special forces operations in both urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios. It will also focus on developing advanced special forces skills such as sniping, complex building interventions, and mountain craft."
Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz. This interaction will further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two nations, according to the Army.
This is the twelfth edition of Exercise Khanjar, which began in 2011 and has since evolved into an annual training event. The exercise alternates between venues in India and Kyrgyzstan, reflecting the growing strategic relationship between the two countries. The last edition took place in India in January 2024.
As reported earlier by TNIE, alongside international engagements, Indian Special Forces troops have been busy with training exercises across multiple terrains, including deserts and mountains, as well as joint tri-services and bilateral exercises.
In February, Indian Special Forces (SF) conducted training exercises in various environments, including desert and mountain regions, at both joint and bilateral levels. Additionally, India has been planning to raise the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD).
One such exercise, Exercise Desert Hunt 2025, was conducted by the Indian Air Force. It involved elite Para (Special Forces) from the Indian Army, Marine Commandos from the Indian Navy, and Garud (Special Forces) from the Indian Air Force, who participated together in a simulated combat environment.
The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force also conducted a significant joint exercise called Winged Raider in February. The exercise included airborne operations from the Chinook helicopter, marking a first in the Eastern Theatre. The Army emphasized that "the exercise highlighted the critical role of airborne forces in modern military strategy, enabling swift and decisive action in diverse operational environments."
In February, Egyptian Special Forces also conducted a joint exercise, Cyclone, at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, from the 10th to the 23rd.
The primary mission of Special Forces commandos is to swiftly eliminate high-value targets, both domestically and abroad, with precision and secrecy.
These exercises are part of a larger plan to raise the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD). Announced in 2018, the division’s formation began in 2019.
Joint exercises within India are ongoing to develop common operational procedures. Given the sensitivity and significance of Special Forces operations, it will take time to reach the specialized level needed for complete integration.
The three Special Forces—trained under different regimes and with different ethos—are working to refine their drills and capabilities. They are also identifying the future direction of training and integration to function as a seamless offensive formation.
This integration process is crucial because, while there are various commonalities, differences still exist due to the specialized tasks and requirements of each service. It will take some time before full integration is achieved.
The plan for the AFSOD is to initially have around 3,000 Special Forces commandos, based in Agra, which is already home to India’s only Parachute Brigade.