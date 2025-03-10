Special Forces and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade exercise to enhance interoperability

NEW DELHI: The opening ceremony of the Joint Military Exercise Khanjar-XII, between the Special Forces of India and Kyrgyzstan, was held in Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. The exercise is scheduled to take place from March 10 to March 23, 2025.

This exercise provides an opportunity for both countries to strengthen their defense ties while addressing common challenges such as international terrorism and extremism.

The Army said on Monday, "The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare, counter-terrorism tactics, and precision sniping— all conducted under the framework of a United Nations mandate."

This exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region.