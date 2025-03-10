Stage collapses at MP Congress protest rally in Bhopal; over 10 prominent leaders injured

BHOPAL: Over ten prominent state Congress leaders were injured, some critically, when the stage at the Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress’s protest rally collapsed in the heart of Bhopal on Monday.

The incident occurred when the overcrowded stage at the state Kisan Congress protest rally near Rangmahal Square gave way, causing major injuries to several leaders, particularly those seated in the back rows.

Among the injured were state Congress Vice President Rajiv Singh, who suffered severe abdominal wounds, and former state Congress Media Wing Head Manak Agrawal, who sustained a head injury.

Other injured leaders included state Kisan Congress Head Dharmendra Chauhan, former MLAs Shailendra Patel and Ravi Joshi, state spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, state General Secretary Roshni Yadav, former National Seva Dal President Mahendra Joshi, and former MP Mahila Congress Seva Dal Chief Rajkumari Raghuvanshi.