Three kids among five charred to death after fire breaks out in firecracker shop in Jharkhand’s Garhwa

RANCHI: Five people, including three children, died after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Garhwa. SP Deepak Pandey has confirmed the incident.

As per the information received, a fire broke out suddenly in a firecracker shop located in Godarmana under the Ranka police station area this morning

The fire spread so fast that the people present there did not even get a chance to escape.

All the injured people were rushed to a hospital in Ramanujganj, in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, where the doctors declared them dead.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed condolences over the death of five people in the blaze.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief," posted Soren on social media platform X. The matter is being investigated by the district administration, he added.