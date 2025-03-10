Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over allegations of 'lawlessness' in state

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday witnessed uproar as the MLAs stormed the well of the House and raised slogans against the government following the BJP MLAs’ allegations of “lawlessness” in the state.

As the situation worsened further, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto had to adjourn the proceedings of the House for nearly two hours.

As soon as the House convened in the morning, newly elected Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi raised concerns over the rising number of murders in the state and demanded a discussion on the law-and-order situation, Marandi claimed that criminals had become emboldened under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Citing the incidents of Ranchi, Mandar, and Hazaribagh, Marandi claimed that such a deteriorating law and order situation had not been seen in the past 25 years.

Marandi also highlighted the recent shooting of coal trader Vipin Mishra in Ranchi and the attack on NTPC DGM in Hazaribagh, questioning the government’s response to the increasing crime rate.

BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal rushed to the well of the House, raising slogans demanding an immediate discussion on the matter.

Soon, other BJP MLAs followed, creating a ruckus in the Assembly.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker seeking legislator’s cooperation to conduct the Question Hour smoothly, the continued disruption forced him to adjourn the proceedings until 12 o’clock.