What prejudice will whitewashing outer walls of Sambhal mosque cause, Allahabad HC asks ASI

PRAYAGRAJ: Hearing a matter related to the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the counsel appearing for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque cause.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the direction while hearing an objection raised by the mosque committee saying it sought permission only for whitewashing and lighting the outer side of the masjid, for which no specific reply was received from the ASI.

The ASI is only talking about the interior side of the mosque, S F A Naqvi, counsel for the committee, argued.