11 days since start of anti-drug campaign, Punjab Police register 1,072 FIRs under NDPS Act

CHANDIGARH: In the past 11 days of the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, Punjab Police has registered 1,072 First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 1,485 drug peddlers have been arrested, and 76 kg of heroin, 50 kg of opium, and Rs 50 lakh in cash have been recovered.

AAP senior leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the results of the 'War Against Drugs' campaign are extremely encouraging.

Furthermore, around 7 lakh drug tablets, 4.5 kg drug powder, 1.25 kg narcotic ice, and 950 kg of poppy husk (bhuki), along with other synthetic drugs, have been seized by the police.

Moreover, properties of approximately 26 individuals involved in drug trafficking have been demolished. These individuals had amassed crores of rupees worth of assets through illegal activities and smuggling.

Cheema said these statistics demonstrate how serious the AAP-led Punjab government is about eradicating drugs.

He added that the police are conducting round-the-clock operations against drug smugglers. He warned that such individuals would either quit the drug trade or leave Punjab; otherwise, they would end up behind bars.

Cheema alleged the previous governments were shielding drug smugglers, contrasting this with the AAP government’s strict actions against them. He highlighted the conviction rates in drug-related cases, slamming previous governments for their alleged nexus with drug traffickers.

He claimed that under the AAP government, the conviction rate in NDPS cases has increased to 86 per cent compared to a much lower 58 per cent during the Congress regime and a mere 40 per cent during the Akali-BJP government.

In some districts, the conviction rate has reached as high as 90-95 per cent.

He attacked the Congress, accusing its former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh of making false promises to eradicate drugs within four weeks.

Instead of eliminating drugs, Congress government provided protection to drug smugglers. He further accused the previous Akali-BJP and Congress overnments of deliberately conspiring to entangle the youth in drug addiction.

Cheema informed that alongside action against drug smugglers, the government is also taking several other proactive measures.

To raise awareness, over 1,000 meetings have been held in universities and colleges. Similar programs are also being conducted in villages.